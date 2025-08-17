Fastbreak

NBA Team Must Trade For Hornets Star LaMelo Ball

I believe the Chicago Bulls should make a trade for LaMelo Ball.

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball is one of the best players in the NBA at just 24.

The 2022 All-Star is coming off a season where he averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 47 games.

However, over his five seasons with the Hornets, they have missed the NBA playoffs every year.

Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

I believe it's time for the Chicago Bulls to try and make an offer for Ball.

His value is likely lower than it has been in years past, and the Bulls are in need of a true star who can get the fans of the historic organization excited.

Via @TheHoopCentral (on November 25, 2024): "LaMelo Ball over the last 3 games:

44 PTS - 7 AST - 9 REB - 4 3PM
50 PTS - 10 AST - 5 REB - 6 3PM
35 PTS - 9 AST - 6 REB - 4 3PM

1st player in Hornets History with 35+ points in 3 straight games."

Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
