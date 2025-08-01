Fastbreak

NBA Team Reportedly Adds Darvin Ham's Son To Coaching Staff

According to James Ham, the former Los Angeles Lakers coach's son will join the Sacramento Kings staff.

Sep 26, 2022; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham speaks during Lakers Media Day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Darvin Ham was the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers from 2022-24.

He is currently an assistant on Doc Rivers' staff with the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento, Ham's son (D.J.) will join the coaching staff of the Sacramento Kings.

Via Ham: "According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings are adding D.J. Ham to their coaching staff as the head of player development. Ham, the son of Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, was most recently a player development coach and video assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers."

D.J. was part of a Cavs coaching staff (last season) that was the first seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 64-18 record.

He will now join a Kings team that was the ninth seed in the Western Confernece with a 40-42 record.

They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament.

Apr 13, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie yells during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Despite missing the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Kings have a talented roster that features DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk.

They last made the playoffs during the 2023 season.

Feb 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) and forward DeMar DeRozan (10) and forward Keegan Murray (13) walk up the court during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

As for Darvin, he played eight seasons in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers.

Over his time as coach of the Lakers, they made the 2023 Western Conference finals (and had a 90-74 record).

Via Ballislife.com (on July 23): "HBD high-flying Coach Darvin Ham!
He won a championship as a player in 2004 & as a coach with the Bucks"

