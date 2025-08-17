NBA Team That Should Trade For Lakers Guard Bronny James
Bronny James is already one of the most notable players in the NBA.
The 20-year-old was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season at USC.
Despite limited playing time in the NBA, Bronny always got a lot of fan reaction whenever he stepped on the floor.
Via Bleacher Report (on January 30): "Bronny got MVP chants in DC 😅🔥"
I believe that Bronny needs to go to another team in order to fully reach his potential.
There is a lot of extra attention on the young guard due to the fact that he plays for the Lakers (and with his father).
Via The NBA (on March 20): "BRONNY JAMES CUTS IT TO SINGLE DIGITS!!
LeBron and the Lakers bench loving it"
One team I believe who should trade for Bronny is the Toronto Raptors.
They are a young team that is on the rise, but is coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight year.
Bronny would have the opportunity to develop with less of a spotlight.
That said, he would also have the benefit of seeing his brand grow in front of an entire country (Canada).
Bronny finished his rookie season with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 NBA games.
He played well during his time in the G League (with South Bay).
Via Bleacher Report (on March 25): "Bronny dropped CAREER-HIGH in G League tonight 🔥
39 PTS
7 REB
14-21 FG
HOOPER 👑"
The Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.
They last reached the playoffs in 2022.