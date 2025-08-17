Fastbreak

NBA Team That Should Trade For Lakers Guard Bronny James

I believe the Toronto Raptors should trade for Bronny James.

Ben Stinar

Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of the jersey of Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of the jersey of Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Bronny James is already one of the most notable players in the NBA.

The 20-year-old was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season at USC.

Despite limited playing time in the NBA, Bronny always got a lot of fan reaction whenever he stepped on the floor.

Via Bleacher Report (on January 30): "Bronny got MVP chants in DC 😅🔥"

I believe that Bronny needs to go to another team in order to fully reach his potential.

There is a lot of extra attention on the young guard due to the fact that he plays for the Lakers (and with his father).

Via The NBA (on March 20): "BRONNY JAMES CUTS IT TO SINGLE DIGITS!!

LeBron and the Lakers bench loving it"

One team I believe who should trade for Bronny is the Toronto Raptors.

They are a young team that is on the rise, but is coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight year.

NBA
Nov 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) looks to pass the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Bronny would have the opportunity to develop with less of a spotlight.

That said, he would also have the benefit of seeing his brand grow in front of an entire country (Canada).

Lakers
Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and guard Bronny James (right) during warm up before a game agaonst the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Bronny finished his rookie season with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 NBA games.

He played well during his time in the G League (with South Bay).

Via Bleacher Report (on March 25): "Bronny dropped CAREER-HIGH in G League tonight 🔥

39 PTS
7 REB
14-21 FG

HOOPER 👑"

The Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.

They last reached the playoffs in 2022.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.