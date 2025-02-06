NBA Team That Should Trade For Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James made history by becoming the first player to ever share the court (as teammates) with his father.
After a slow start to his pro career, the former USC guard has shown a lot of promise in the G League.
He is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in his last four games with South Bay.
That said, he has struggled in his NBA minutes.
Now that the Lakers have traded for Luka Doncic (and the dynamic of the team is changing), I believe it's worth looking closer at Bronny's future.
With all of the distraction that his popularity brings to the team, both could benefit from a change at some point over the next two years.
Over the summer (or next season), a good team for Bronny could be the Brooklyn Nets.
They are a franchise that has shown an ability to get a lot out of their young players.
In addition, the team is in rebuilding mode, which would give Bronny a lot more time to play through mistakes.
At 40, LeBron is not going to play forever, so it may be a good idea to get the process of being on an NBA team without his father sped up.
Another benefit to the Nets is that they play in New York City but don't have the same media attention as the Lakers (or New York Knicks).
He would still be able to play in one of the two biggest markets in America without all of the noise.
While any kind of move for the 20-year-old is likely far off, I think the Nets are a destination for the Lakers, LeBron and Bronny to consider over the next two years.