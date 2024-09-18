NBA Trainer Makes Shocking New Ben Simmons Statement
Ben Simmons is coming off a year where he appeared in 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
He finished the season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.
After appearing in just 57 games since the 2021 season, NBA trainer Chris Brickley said that he believes Simmons is back at an All-Star level.
Many fans reacted to the post, and Brickley responded to someone on X with another bold claim about the three-time NBA All-Star.
@KDIITimes: "Shoutout Chris Brickley but Simmons a lost cause"
Brickley responded: "Thanks bro but Ben is healthy, moving very well, he is better now than his All Star seasons. I’ve never co-signed a player that didn’t prove it when their season started. Trust me on this one."
While fans will still remain skeptical, Simmons is only 28 and had been coming off injuries the previous few seasons.
When he has been a healthy player, Simmons has been among the best in the league.
Over his first four seasons playing in the NBA, he won the 2018 Rookie of The Year Award and made three All-Star Games.
The former LSU star was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
He has played a total of five seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.
His career averages are 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 games.