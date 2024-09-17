Fastbreak

NBA Trainer Says Ben Simmons Is Back To All-Star Level

Chris Brickley sent out a post about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons.

Dec 5, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) reacts after being called for a foul against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Ben Simmons was once among the best young stars in the NBA when he began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

After winning the 2018 Rookie of The Year Award, Simmons then made three straight NBA All-Star Games (2019-21).

Jun 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter during game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The former LSU star is coming off a season where he appeared in 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets.

He averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.

After a series of injuries, Simmons has only appeared in 57 games since the 2021 season.

While many have written off Simmons, NBA trainer Chris Brickley made a post to Instagram (on Monday) with a bold statement about the former All-Star.

Brickley: "@bensimmons is back to playing All Star talent level basketball. Big season loading……"

There were over 17,000 likes and 700 comments in less than two hours.

It's worth noting that Simmons also liked the post (as did Trae Young, Jimmy Butler, Dennis Schroder, and Immanuel Quickley).

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after his one season of college basketball at LSU.

He has played in six out of his eight NBA seasons and has career averages of 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 regular season games.

In addition, Simmons has appeared in 34 NBA playoff games with the 76ers.

Feb 6, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) passes the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) and forward Maxi Kleber (42) pursue during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The Nets finished last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

