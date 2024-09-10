Fastbreak

NBA Veteran Gorgui Dieng Has A New Job With Spurs Organization

Gorgui Dieng was named as the Assistant General Manager of the Austin Spurs.

Ben Stinar

April 8, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng (41) leaves the court after the 131-151 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moody Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Austin. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK
April 8, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng (41) leaves the court after the 131-151 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moody Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Austin. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK / Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Gorgui Dieng most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in 31 games (one start) for the San Antonio Spurs.

He finished that year with averages of 3.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 28.0% from the three-point range.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Dieng has been named as the Assistant General Manager of the Austin Spurs (h/t HoopsHype).

Via The Austin Spurs: "Congratulations to Josh Larson on his promotion to the Austin Spurs General Manager, and congratulations Gorgui Dieng on becoming the Austin Spurs Assistant General Manager!👏"

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

Via @raraiza21: "Gorgui!"

Via @AnthonyM91283: "Moving pieces in sports, exciting times for Austin Spurs! Best of luck Josh and Gorgui!"

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.