NBA Veteran Gorgui Dieng Has A New Job With Spurs Organization
Gorgui Dieng most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in 31 games (one start) for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished that year with averages of 3.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 28.0% from the three-point range.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Dieng has been named as the Assistant General Manager of the Austin Spurs (h/t HoopsHype).
Via The Austin Spurs: "Congratulations to Josh Larson on his promotion to the Austin Spurs General Manager, and congratulations Gorgui Dieng on becoming the Austin Spurs Assistant General Manager!👏"
