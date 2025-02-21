Fastbreak

NBA World Amazed By LeBron James' 40-Point Eruption In Lakers-Trail Blazers Game

LeBron James had a big game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ben Stinar

Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) takes a break during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) takes a break during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the second game of a back-to-back when they visited the Portland Trail Blazers.

Playing without Luka Doncic, LeBron James exploded for 40 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/24 from the field.

The Lakers won by a score of 110-102.

Many people commented on James' huge game.

Skip Bayless: "LEBRON JAMES AT AGE 40 IN YEAR 22 HAS TAKEN OVER THIS BACK-TO-BACK AT PORTLAND IN THE FOURTH QUARTER. WAY TO GO, KING. NOW TAKE THIS HOME."

StatMamba: "LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with multiple 40-PT games after turning 40."

Overtime: "40 year old LeBron in the last 48 hours:

Thursday: 40 PTS vs Blazers | 36 MIN
Wednesday: 26 PTS vs Hornets | 38 MIN"

@LakersDailyCom: "40 years old, second night of a back-to-back with a nagging ankle issue. It would've been perfectly acceptable to sit, but LeBron knew how badly the Lakers needed a win and is willing his team right now with 36 points and 8 rebounds"

@LakeShowYo: "LEBRON JAMES THE GREATEST BASKETBALL PLAYER OF ALL F*CKING TIME 🗣️"

StatMuse: "LeBron James tonight:

40 PTS
8 REB
2 STL
4-8 3P

Averaging 26/8/9 since turning 40."

@BronMuse: "LEBRON JAMES IN FEBRUARY 2025:

30.0 PPG
9.1 RPG
8.4 APG
1.3 SPG
54/47/76%
66.1 TS%

GIVE HIM PLAYER OF THE MONTH. HE'S 40 YEARS OLD!!!!!!!!"

Josiah Johnson: "LeBron leaving the Lakers game after dropping 40 on the Blazers"

@BronGotGame: "Where in tf would we be without LeBron James"

Trevor Lane: "incredible shot making from LeBron in this one"

The Lakers improved to 33-21 in 54 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.