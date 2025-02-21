NBA World Amazed By LeBron James' 40-Point Eruption In Lakers-Trail Blazers Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the second game of a back-to-back when they visited the Portland Trail Blazers.
Playing without Luka Doncic, LeBron James exploded for 40 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/24 from the field.
The Lakers won by a score of 110-102.
Many people commented on James' huge game.
Skip Bayless: "LEBRON JAMES AT AGE 40 IN YEAR 22 HAS TAKEN OVER THIS BACK-TO-BACK AT PORTLAND IN THE FOURTH QUARTER. WAY TO GO, KING. NOW TAKE THIS HOME."
StatMamba: "LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with multiple 40-PT games after turning 40."
Overtime: "40 year old LeBron in the last 48 hours:
Thursday: 40 PTS vs Blazers | 36 MIN
Wednesday: 26 PTS vs Hornets | 38 MIN"
@LakersDailyCom: "40 years old, second night of a back-to-back with a nagging ankle issue. It would've been perfectly acceptable to sit, but LeBron knew how badly the Lakers needed a win and is willing his team right now with 36 points and 8 rebounds"
@LakeShowYo: "LEBRON JAMES THE GREATEST BASKETBALL PLAYER OF ALL F*CKING TIME 🗣️"
StatMuse: "LeBron James tonight:
40 PTS
8 REB
2 STL
4-8 3P
Averaging 26/8/9 since turning 40."
@BronMuse: "LEBRON JAMES IN FEBRUARY 2025:
30.0 PPG
9.1 RPG
8.4 APG
1.3 SPG
54/47/76%
66.1 TS%
GIVE HIM PLAYER OF THE MONTH. HE'S 40 YEARS OLD!!!!!!!!"
Josiah Johnson: "LeBron leaving the Lakers game after dropping 40 on the Blazers"
@BronGotGame: "Where in tf would we be without LeBron James"
Trevor Lane: "incredible shot making from LeBron in this one"
The Lakers improved to 33-21 in 54 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.