NBA World Buzzing After Victor Wembanyama's Scoring Barrage In Spurs-Jazz Game
On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
The Spurs won by a score of 128-115 to improve to 10-8 on the season.
Victor Wembanyama finished with 34 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 13/23 from the field and 6/14 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Many accounts on social media were buzzing about his big performance.
StatMuse: "Wemby last six games:
34 PTS | 7 REB | 3 BLK
25 PTS | 9 AST | 3 BLK
28 PTS | 14 REB | 5 AST
50 PTS | 6 REB | 3 BLK
34 PTS | 14 REB | 3 BLK
24 PTS | 16 REB | 7 BLK
2K numbers."
@extra_muse: "Wemby’s averages in last six games:
32.5 PPG
10.7 RPG
4.0 APG
3.5 BPG
5.7 3PM
54/44%
Yeah, that’s never been done before in a 6-game span in NBA history. He’s 20."
@UsherNBA: "Look at the footwork and finish by Wemby"
The Spurs are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
They will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.