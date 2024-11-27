Fastbreak

NBA World Buzzing After Victor Wembanyama's Scoring Barrage In Spurs-Jazz Game

Victor Wembanyama had 34 points against the Utah Jazz.

Ben Stinar

Nov 26, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a collision with Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (not pictured) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

The Spurs won by a score of 128-115 to improve to 10-8 on the season.

Victor Wembanyama finished with 34 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 13/23 from the field and 6/14 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Many accounts on social media were buzzing about his big performance.

StatMuse: "Wemby last six games:

34 PTS | 7 REB | 3 BLK
25 PTS | 9 AST | 3 BLK
28 PTS | 14 REB | 5 AST
50 PTS | 6 REB | 3 BLK
34 PTS | 14 REB | 3 BLK
24 PTS | 16 REB | 7 BLK

2K numbers."

@SpursCulture: "Victor Wembanyama tonight:

34 PTS
7 REB
2 AST
3 BLK
1 STL
56.5 FG%
42.9 3P%

Absolutely dominant"

@extra_muse: "Wemby’s averages in last six games:

32.5 PPG
10.7 RPG
4.0 APG
3.5 BPG
5.7 3PM
54/44%

Yeah, that’s never been done before in a 6-game span in NBA history. He’s 20."

@UsherNBA: "Look at the footwork and finish by Wemby"

@BalaPattySZN: "Victor Wembanyama tonight

• 34 points
• 7 rebounds
• 6 THREES

4 straight dubs for the Spurs 🙌🏽"

ClutchPoints: "Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs TAKE DOWN the Jazz and move to 10-8 on the season 👽

Wemby:
- 34 points
- 7 rebounds
- 3 blocks
- 13-of-23 FG
- 6-of-14 3PT"

StatMamba: "Victor Wembanyama tonight:

34 PTS
7 REB
3 BLK
6 3PM

Leading all centers in 3PM this season."

@Wemby_Muse: "Wemby going from basketball to volleyball!"

The Spurs are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

They will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.

