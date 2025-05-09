NBA World Cheers Julius Randle's Performance In Warriors-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday evening, Julius Randle led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 117-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2.
The former Kentucky star went off for 24 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 10/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Real Sports: "Julius Randle is the first Timberwolves player to have a playoff game with 20+ PTS & 10+ AST since Kevin Garnett in 2004."
@StatMamba: "Julius Randle this postseason:
22.1 PPG
5.1 RPG
5.6 APG
61.3% TS"
Law Murray: "Including playoffs, tonight was the 732nd game of Julius Randle's NBA career
Game 2 vs Warriors was only the 4th time that Randle had at least 10 FGs made and 10 assists each
And the first time he did it in a game that did not require overtime."
Jake Paynting: "Been really cool to see Julius Randle bust some narratives apart so far in the playoffs. Had my reservations like most of us probably did but he’s really thriving in his role right now. Best player on the court tonight and it’s not the first time."
NBA Central: "Let’s give Julius Randle his flowers for HOOPING so far in the playoffs"
Ball Don't Stop: "Julius Randle been bullying. He's such a force around the rim and at the boards. These playoffs favor the bruisers and skilled."
Randle is in his first season playing for the Timberwolves.
Game 3 of the series (which is tied up at 1-1) will be on Saturday night at the Chase Center.