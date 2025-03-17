NBA World Comments On 76ers Paul George Announcement
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Before the game, the 76ers announced that Paul George had been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
George finished his first season in Philadelphia with averages of 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
StatMuse: "Philly duo this season:
— $100,621,738 earned
— 1,117 points scored"
Sean Barnard: "Paul George’s first season with the Sixers:
41 games
16.2 pts
5.3 rebs
4.3 asts
1.8 stls
43.0% FG%
35.8% 3P%
PG wasn’t the problem this year but he sure the solution either. Going to be an interesting offseason"
@gfutty: "Not surprised what a horrible season. The Sixers should not have picked him up in the first place. He can’t shoot if you ask me. They are not going to be able to trade these old players the Sixers are stuck with these players. Sixers just screwed themselves for the next 5 years"
@big_business_: "Paul George will turn 35 years old in May. His remaining contract:
2025-26: $51,666,090
2026-27: $54,126,380
2027-28: $56,586,670 (player option).
Total: $162,379,140"
ESPN's Shams Charania: "George spent the past week consulting with doctors on the best treatment options. The 34-year-old suffered two hyperextensions in his knee in October and November, a finger tendon injury in January and dealt with a groin ailment in recent weeks. He played 41 games this season."
@BiasedHouston: "Not sure if this is a hot take, but if I’m Philly, I’m telling the 29 other teams all I want is expiring salaries and Paul George can be yours. I don’t even need young players or draft picks, just take his salary off the books."
@SurtainEra: "Every year of Paul George career that goes by, this OKC-Clippers trade looks even more insane. Not pictured is Jalen Williams who ended up being the 2022 pick & an eventual All Star in 2025.
Most one sided trade in NBA history."
George has also spent time with the Clippers, Pacers and Thunder.