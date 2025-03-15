NBA World Comments On Andrew Wiggins' Performance In Celtics-Heat Game
On Friday evening, the Miami Heat hosted the Boston Celtics in Florida.
The Heat lost by a score of 103-91.
Andrew Wiggins finished the loss with 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals while shooting 9/21 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
StatMamba: "Andrew Wiggins has the most points by a Heat player in their first 10 games since LeBron in 2010."
@RoyalAShepherd: "Andrew Wiggins has 20 points on 20 shots."
@WadexFlash: "Andrew Wiggins in his last 8 games:
23 PTS - 4 REB - 3 AST
22 PTS - 3 REB - 5 AST
19 PTS - 7 REB - 2 AST
22 PTS - 3 REB - 3 3PM
15 PTS - 2 REB - 6 AST
23 PTS - 4 REB - 4 3PM
20 PTS - 6 REB - 4 AST
25 PTS - 8 REB - 2 STL
Wasting his solid performances, the team needs a retool…"
NBA Phillippines: "Andrew Wiggins’ turnaround fadeaway jumper is 💯"
@HeatBelgium: "Andrew Wiggins looks better and better every game"
@TheFullCountPod: "Andrew Wiggins is the heat’s best player"
@Heat_Muse: "Wiggins in his 8th loss with the Heat:
23 pts
4 reb
3 ast
4 stl
First Heat player with that stat-line or better since … Jimmy Butler"
@Keim_IsRare: "Andrew Wiggins so damn soft, one of the many reasons he has been traded so much…"
Wiggins was traded to the Heat last month.
He is in his 11th NBA season.