NBA World Comments On Andrew Wiggins' Performance In Heat-Raptors Game

Andrew Wiggins 42 minutes against the Raptors.

Ben Stinar

Feb 21, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Orlando Robinson (21) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Miami Heat played the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

The Heat won by a score of 120-111 (in overtime).

Andrew Wiggins finished the win with 25 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 9/19 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

StatMuse: "After 11 seasons, Andrew Wiggins just won his first NBA game in Toronto.

His birthplace."

@HeatvsHaters: "This is the Andrew Wiggins we expected"

Real Sports: "Andrew Wiggins scored the same amount of points as the whole Raptors team in overtime 😳"

@decoeded: "Andrew Wiggins looks like a difference maker in Miami. Love to see him embracing the leadership & responsibility of a top option"

Ira Winderman: "Heat playing through Andrew Wiggins as if he's a different No. 22."

Tim Reynolds: "Tonight was Andrew Wiggins' first win in Canada as a pro. He was 0-6 back in his native land, until tonight."

Hot Hot Hoops: "Andrew Wiggins is a former All-Star for a reason. He made plays out there.

25 PTS
8 RBS
2 STLS
9/19 FG
+ 8

His first W as a member of the Miami Heat"

@ChefTrillie: "ANDREW WIGGINS THE GREATEST 22 IN HEAT HISTORY"

@NBABoards: "That is an insane stat, I know Minnesota has issues there, but the Warriors not winning there is surprising"

The Heat are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-28 record in 54 games.

Wiggins is in his 11th NBA season.

