NBA World Comments On Anthony Davis' Viral Instagram Post After Lakers-Mavs Trade
Anthony Davis is in the middle of his 13th NBA season.
After part of six seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, the future Hall of Famer was traded to the Dallas Mavericks (on Sunday).
Davis made a post to Instagram that had over 700,000 likes in nine hours.
He wrote: "LA-
6 years ago, I came here with the vision to win a Championship, and I will never forget the moment we did! The business of basketball is a business just like all other businesses… I am grateful to the city where my first ring came from, grew my family and friendships and I will always have a home here. My family and I thank everyone who made this place home and we are still thinking of those that lost their homes in the fires.
To my teammates: our friendships go beyond a locker room and a jersey…
LA will always have a special place in my heart.
Every great story has an exciting next chapter…
Dallas- Here we come!"
There were over 33,000 comments and many people from around the NBA world left messages.
Austin Reaves: "Ooter!!🫡🙏"
Jared Vanderbilt: "Woe🫡🤞🏾"
Lance Stephenson: "💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿"
Danny Granger: "💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽"
Austin Rivers: "Champion 🔥"
Armel Bakari Traoré: "Go be great in Dallas big bro thanks for all 🫡🙏🏽"
J.R. Smith: "🫡"
LeBron James: "My DOG ♾️!!!! You dat muthafu**a!! Go do you CHAMP!!!! 🤝🏾🙏🏾🫡🤎"
Davis has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans (in addition to the Lakers and Mavs).