NBA World Comments On Boston Celtics Losing Key Player
Luke Kornet established himself as one of the most important players on the Boston Celtics over the last two seasons.
He finished this past year with averages of 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 66.8% from the field in 73 games.
On Monday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Kornet is leaving the Celtics to sign a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Charania: "Free agent center Luke Kornet has agreed to a four-year, $41 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Key frontcourt addition for the Spurs, who negotiated a contract tonight with Kornet's agent Max Wiepking of Gersh Sports."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Trevor Hass: "End of an era. Luke Kornet is a heck of a basketball player. I think people started to truly realize just how great he is at the end of his time with the Celtics. A goofball, a glue guy and a gem of a human. He’ll be missed."
Legion Hoops: "So the Celtics are about to lose Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet, and Al Horford in the same week?!?
Yikes."
Chris Forsberg: "Luke Kornet going from undrafted and toiling in the G-League, to NBA champion and basically a Boston legend, to now earning a $41 million deal is such a great story.
The Celtics will miss him dearly on the court. Our notebooks and cameras will miss him even more."
Bobby Marks: "Prior tonight
Career earnings for Luke Kornet
$13.3M
Signing with San Antonio
$41M"
Tomek Kordylewski: "Luke Kornet was so awesome on the Celtics that he actually became one of my favorite players of all-time.
Happy for him. Take care of him @spurs 🙏"
Dan Greenberg: "I am happy for Luke Kornet. Nobody deserved cashing in like him after taking another discount last year
I am unhappy as someone who loved watching Luke Kornet as a Celtic"
NBA University: "Kornet + Wemby lineups are going to break basketball"
Craig Luschenat: "Been an unbelievable 4 years together. Going to be missed, but very well deserved!!"
Kornet has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks over eight seasons.