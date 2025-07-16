NBA World Comments On Bradley Beal News
Bradley Beal was once among the best shooting guards in the NBA.
However, he has had an up-and-down tenure with the Phoenix Suns over the previous two years.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Beal is now heading to the LA Clippers (after being bought out by Phoenix).
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Rachel Nichols: "Love this for Bradley Beal, whose oversized salary and no-trade clause have overshadowed the fact that he is still a very good basketball player who could really shine in the right environment with the right role. And I love this for the Clippers, who are building one of the more interesting win-now teams in the West. Obviously their future *always* depends on Kawhi's health (and now Beal's too), but it's as promising a move as they could have made."
Underdog NBA: "Players to average 15+ PPG on 50/40 shooting splits over last 2 seasons:
Bradley Beal
Kawhi Leonard
Kevin Durant
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis"
Keith Smith: "In terms of real dollars (salary plus tax penalties), the Phoenix Suns will save roughly $200M for this season after waiving-and-stretching Bradley Beal following a buyout.
Suns can get fully under the tax line, but they'll probably go back over once they fill out the roster."
Bobby Marks: "Important to note that Beal had to agree on a buyout if the Suns wanted to waive-and-stretch his salary.
This is different from the situation in Milwaukee with Damian Lillard."
Legion Hoops: "The Suns essentially just agreed to pay Bradley Beal $97 million to NOT play for them 🥲"
Shane Young: "Bradley Beal the last two years in Phoenix:
55.8% from two
40.7% from three
80.8% at the line
55.9% on his drives"
Overtime: "Bradley Beal will have made around $300 million in his NBA career after this Clipper contract
WOW 😳"
Beal has played 13 seasons for the Wizards and Suns.