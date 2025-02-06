NBA World Comments On Brandon Ingram Pelicans-Raptors Trade
Brandon Ingram had been in the middle of his sixth season playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 2020 NBA All-Star is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 18 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Pelicans have traded Ingram to the Toronto Raptors.
Via Charania: "Breaking: The New Orleans Pelicans have traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick and one second-rounder, sources tell ESPN."
Many people reacted to the trade.
Jose Alvarado: "😢"
Ball Don't Stop: "Brandon Ingram is one of the most talented wing scorers in the league. Smooth buckets. The Raptors got a nice young core now."
Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson together in New Orleans:
- Played in 34.9% of available games together (154 out of 441)
- Played in 0% of available playoff games together (0 out of 10)"
Dylan Mckneely: "Brandon Ingram is the best SF in team history. Hate it or Love it #Pelicans"
Joel Moran: "Notable Raptors players 27 and under:
Brandon Ingram (27)
Immanuel Quickley (25)
RJ Barrett (24)
Scottie Barnes (23)
Ochai Agbaji (24)
Jonathan Mogbo (23)
Jamal Shead (22)
Gradey Dick (21)
Add in a potential top 5 pick to the mix and this is a roster with potential"
Chris Walder: "I almost prefer if the Toronto Raptors don’t play Brandon Ingram a single minute for the rest of the season.
He may not anyway at the rate he’s going. He’s been out since Dec. 7."
Jake Fischer: "Pelicans are getting back the Pacers' 2026 first-round pick from Toronto as part of the Brandon Ingram deal."
SportsCenter: "INGRAM ON THE RAPTORS 🔥"
Noa Dalzell: "This has been such a crazy trade deadline"
Ingram was the second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers over nine seasons.