NBA World Comments On Brandon Ingram Pelicans-Raptors Trade

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Toronto Raptors have traded for Brandon Ingram.

Ben Stinar

Apr 26, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Brandon Ingram had been in the middle of his sixth season playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 2020 NBA All-Star is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 18 games.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Pelicans have traded Ingram to the Toronto Raptors.

Via Charania: "Breaking: The New Orleans Pelicans have traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick and one second-rounder, sources tell ESPN."

Many people reacted to the trade.

Jose Alvarado: "😢"

Ball Don't Stop: "Brandon Ingram is one of the most talented wing scorers in the league. Smooth buckets. The Raptors got a nice young core now."

Underdog NBA: "Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson together in New Orleans:

- Played in 34.9% of available games together (154 out of 441)
- Played in 0% of available playoff games together (0 out of 10)"

Dylan Mckneely: "Brandon Ingram is the best SF in team history. Hate it or Love it #Pelicans"

Joel Moran: "Notable Raptors players 27 and under:

Brandon Ingram (27)
Immanuel Quickley (25)
RJ Barrett (24)
Scottie Barnes (23)
Ochai Agbaji (24)
Jonathan Mogbo (23)
Jamal Shead (22)
Gradey Dick (21)

Add in a potential top 5 pick to the mix and this is a roster with potential"

Chris Walder: "I almost prefer if the Toronto Raptors don’t play Brandon Ingram a single minute for the rest of the season.

He may not anyway at the rate he’s going. He’s been out since Dec. 7."

Jake Fischer: "Pelicans are getting back the Pacers' 2026 first-round pick from Toronto as part of the Brandon Ingram deal."

SportsCenter: "INGRAM ON THE RAPTORS 🔥"

Noa Dalzell: "This has been such a crazy trade deadline"

Ingram was the second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Duke.

He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers over nine seasons.

