NBA World Comments On Devastating Dallas Mavericks Kyrie Irving News
On Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks officially announced that All-Star guard Kyrie Irving would miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.
He got injured during Monday's 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings (at home).
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "Kyrie Irving injury update:
After sustaining a knee injury during the Kings game on March 3, Irving’s MRI revealed a torn left ACL.
Kai, you are resilient. Excellence, leadership and dedication is who you are. We know you’ll come back stronger than ever"
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news.
Zach Lowe: "What are you even supposed to say about what is going on with the Mavs right now? This is an NBA apocalypse."
Rachel Nichols: "Kyrie tearing his ACL wasn’t inevitable, but it wasn’t unimaginable either. Trading away a generational talent in his 20s for a 31-year-old with a significant injury history, then driving your 32-year-old star into the ground despite his own injury history is…extremely confusing"
StatMuse: "Dallas Mavericks since Christmas:
— Luka Doncic gets hurt
— Dereck Lively out indefinitely
— Trade away Luka Doncic
— Daniel Gafford out indefinitely
— Anthony Davis out indefinitely
— Kyrie Irving tears ACL
Season from hell."
Isaiah Thomas: "Kyrie 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
@NationMffl: "Even with the injury, I still think the Dallas Mavericks should pay however much Kyrie Irving asks for this offseason.
He’s the last meaningful peace fans in this city can root for.
He’s reciprocated the love we’ve given.
Pay him what he truly deserves."
Abby Jones: "You simply cannot replace Kyrie Irving and what he's meant to the Dallas Mavericks this season.
36:10 minutes per game
24.7 points per game
4.8 rebounds
4.6 assists
First to the arena. Last to leave."
Skip Bayless: "What terrible, terrible news for Kyrie and the Dallas Mavericks. I still believe That Trade was the right idea. But the injury gods said no, not now, not yet. So many injuries so quickly."
Chris Mannix: "Dallas believed it had a 3-4 year window to win with the Kyrie/AD combo. This year is done and with a 9-12 month recovery time for ACL injuries -- plus however long it takes a player to get a rhythm back -- next year could be lost, too. Just a brutal break for the Mavericks."
ESPN: "Since Doncic-Davis trade on Feb. 2:
Feb. 8 - Anthony Davis suffers adductor injury in his Mavericks debut.
Mar. 3 - Kyrie Irving suffers season-ending torn ACL injury
Devastating news for Mavericks fans"
Irving is in his third season with the Mavs.
He has a $44 million player option in his contract for the 2025-26 season.