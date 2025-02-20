NBA World Comments On Devastating San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama Announcement
Victor Wembanyama is among the biggest stars in the NBA at just 21.
The San Antonio Spurs center is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
On Thursday, the team announced a big update on Wembanyama.
Via Spurs.com: "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Francisco. Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. The team will provide updates as appropriate."
Many people commented on the news.
Underdog NBA: "Victor Wembanyama's sophomore season:
24.3 PPG
11.0 RPG
3.8 BPG
3.1 3PG
- Led NBA by 74 total blocks
- First player in NBA history to average 3+ BPG and 3+ 3PG in a season
- Most BPG since Alonzo Mourning in 1998-99"
Ashley Nicole Moss: "Wemby 🙏🏽"
StatMuse: "Wemby this season:
— Leading NBA in blocks
— Leading NBA in stocks
— Only player with a 5x5
— First player ever with 3+ BPG and 3+ 3PM
— First 20p/10r/1s/3b season since 1996
— Youngest center with a 50-point game
— Youngest center with 30-PT triple-double
Get well soon."
Andy Bailey: "With his 2nd season cut short by injury, Victor Wembanyama has 2,638 points, 1,261 rebounds & 430 blocks in 117 career games.
That's the 24th highest total for points, the 31st highest total for rebounds & the 3rd highest total for blocks for a player in his first 117 games."
Damichael Cole: "Terrible news regarding Wemby’s injury.
He was a runaway favorite for DPOY, but now that he isn’t eligible, Jaren Jackson Jr. is a favorite across multiple betting sites. If JJJ wins it, he’d be eligible to sign the largest contract in league history."
Alex Kennedy: "As someone who has dealt with deep vein thrombosis in the shoulder, Victor Wembanyama is very fortunate that this was discovered before becoming a life-threatening pulmonary embolism."
Bobby Marks: "Because of the season ending injury, Victor Wembanyama will not be eligible for postseason honors.
Wembanyama was a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year honors."
Tim MacMahon: "The Spurs are optimistic that Victor Wembanyama will make a full recovery by the beginning of next season, a team source told ESPN."
Keith Smith: "Man...All the best to Victor Wembanyama and thankful this was caught early enough to be taken care of. Scary situation."
The Spurs are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-29 record in 52 games.