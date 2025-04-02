NBA World Comments On Exciting Carmelo Anthony News
Carmelo Anthony is one of the best players in basketball history.
The NBA legend most recently played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Anthony will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Via Charania: "First ballot: Carmelo Anthony has been notified that he's been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, sources tell ESPN. Anthony made 10 All-Star appearances and six All-NBA teams in 19 seasons to go along with three Olympic gold medals for Team USA."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Brandon Jennings: "Congrats Carmelo Anthony
Tufffffffffffffffffffff"
StatMuse: "Carmelo Anthony:
— 10x All-Star
— 6x All-NBA
— NBA Top 75
— 3x Gold Medalist
Hall of Famer."
Billy Reinhardt: "Analytics and social media discourse changed the dialogue around his career, but Carmelo Anthony’s rare combination of elite offensive skill and bully ball was as great of a nightly show as any in the NBA.
Melo always craved the moment and raised his level of play when matched up with the best the league had to offer at any given time. I always enjoyed his battles with Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and other elite players of his era.
Special talent and great ambassador for the game. One of my favorites forever."
Brandon Rahbar: "Congrats to Carmelo Anthony for his well deserved Hall of Fame selection.
Melo is the first in a long line of Hall of Famers who played in OKC.
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook
James Harden
Chris Paul
Paul George
Carmelo Anthony
Al Horford
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
..and maybe more"
@big_business_: "Carmelo Anthony just became a First Ballot Hall Of Famer, truly surreal feels like I just watched him hoop just yesterday."
Knicks Fan TV: "Congratulations to Knicks LEGEND Carmelo Anthony on being named a First Ballot Hall of Famer! 👏🫡
What was your favorite Melo memory?!"
@knicks_union: "Carmelo Anthony's basketball career:
• National Player of the Year
• NCAA Champion
• Final Four Most Outstanding Player
• 10× NBA All-Star
• 3 Playoff Series Wins
• 2012 NBA Scoring Leader
• 2× All NBA Second Team
• 4× All NBA Third Team
• 3× Gold Medalist
• 1× Bronze Medalist
HALL OF FAMER"
@iHateShaun: "Damn man Carmelo Anthony has been such a significant figure in my life. I’m so happy for him. It feels like I got inducted lmao."
StatMamba: "Carmelo Anthony from 2005-2015:
26.2 PPG 6.7 RPG 3.2 APG 46/35/82%
He’s 10th all-time in total points 🪣"
Anthony spent 19 seasons with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.