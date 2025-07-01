NBA World Comments On Hornets-Bucks Trade
On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets had made a trade.
As part of the deal, 2021 NBA Champion Pat Connaughton is headed to Charlotte.
Via Charania: "Bucks are sending Pat Connaughton and two second-round picks to the Hornets for Vasilije Micic."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Steve Helwick: "Pat Connaughton scored arguably the biggest bucket of the 2021 Finals, won a championship, and dropped 43 in his final regular season game in Milwaukee while getting MVP chants
Bucks legend forever"
@MKEBucks91: "Good backup PG, saves the Bucks 1.3m and is still expiring helping next summer as well"
Joel Moran: "Hornets offseason additions:
- Kon Knueppel
- Ryan Kalkbrenner
- Liam McNeeley
- Mason Plumlee
- Pat Connaughton
- Collin Sexton
Clear philosophy shift to add players who play the right way with great character."
Scott Grodsky: "Pat Connaughton fell out of the rotation lately, but left his mark through seven seasons in Milwaukee, especially in the playoffs. Top 25 in every Bucks all-time playoff stat.
Threes: 2nd
Points: 21st
Rebounds: 12th
Assists: 23rd
Blocks: 15th
Steals: 17th"
@Out_of_Hornets: "Pat Connaughton when he played under Charles Lee-
8ppg, 4rpg, 1apg, 37 3pt%
1 championship and a huge clutch shot in the finals"
@Eurohoopsnet: "Vasilije Micic traded to the Bucks for Pat Connaughton and two of Bucks second-round picks (2031, 2032) !
It’s unclear what the next move can be for Micic; however, the Serb guard, who remains a hot commodity in Europe, has a personal relationship with Giannis and his family"
@SleeperBucksNBA: "The Milwaukee Bucks have traded Pat Connaughton and their 2031+32 second round picks to the Charlotte Hornets for Vasilije Micic.
-Averaged 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, and 1.6 AST over 440 games with the Bucks.
-Member of the 2021 NBA Championship team with the Bucks.
THANK YOU PAT!"
@PatConnaughstan: "End of an era. It’s been real Bucks fans— we’ll see where our guy ends up, but I’ll probably let this fan account die and wither on the vine out of lack of motivation (was pretty inactive already anyway)
We’ll always have the good times. NBA Champ. Bang. Go Irish. Much love."
The Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Hornets missed the postseason for the eighth straight year.