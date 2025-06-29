NBA World Comments On Hornets-Jazz Trade
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz had made a trade involving two notable players.
Collin Sexton will head to Charlotte, while Jusuf Nurkic is going to Utah.
Via Charania: "Hornets acquire a competitive, tough-minded guard in Collin Sexton for their backcourt — while Utah gets frontcourt depth in Jusuf Nurkic, whom Jazz have liked."
Many people reacted to the trade on social media.
KENNY BEECHAM: "I mean this as a compliment, Collin Sexton was born to play for The Hornets"
StatMuse: "Collin Sexton as a Jazz:
— 17.5 PPG
— 4.2 APG
— 49/40/85%
Headed to Charlotte."
Carson Breber: "I’m not some Sexton believer but I do think it’s INSANE for Utah to be the one who has to throw in a second-rounder in this deal when the contracts are the same, Sexton is much younger and Nurk is best set to be like a 15 MPG backup at this point"
@BiasedHouston: "Horrendous trade for the Jazz. Jusuf Nurkic sucks at basketball, and they traded a good player and a second round pick for a player who sucks."
Joel Moran: "Looking at the returns that Colin Sexton, Jordan Poole, and Anfernee Simons got is a clear signal that these NBA front offices don't value undersized high volume scoring guards
All of them were involved in a salary dump type of move"
@ChefTrillie: "I really don’t understand why the league is so low on Collin sexton. Obviously he’s not a star but getting salary dumped for Nurkic is insane"
Josh Eberley: "Sexton’s return was nothing? Ainge ain’t the man he used to be."
The Jazz and Hornets both missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.