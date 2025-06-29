Fastbreak

NBA World Comments On Hornets-Jazz Trade

Collin Sexton was reportedly traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

Ben Stinar

Sep 30, 2024; Salt Lake City, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) talks to the media during media day at Zions Bank Basketball Campus. Mandatory Credit: Utah Jazz via Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Salt Lake City, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) talks to the media during media day at Zions Bank Basketball Campus. Mandatory Credit: Utah Jazz via Imagn Images / Utah Jazz via Imagn Images

On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz had made a trade involving two notable players.

Collin Sexton will head to Charlotte, while Jusuf Nurkic is going to Utah.

Via Charania: "Hornets acquire a competitive, tough-minded guard in Collin Sexton for their backcourt — while Utah gets frontcourt depth in Jusuf Nurkic, whom Jazz have liked."

Many people reacted to the trade on social media.

KENNY BEECHAM: "I mean this as a compliment, Collin Sexton was born to play for The Hornets"

StatMuse: "Collin Sexton as a Jazz:

— 17.5 PPG
— 4.2 APG
— 49/40/85%

Headed to Charlotte."

Carson Breber: "I’m not some Sexton believer but I do think it’s INSANE for Utah to be the one who has to throw in a second-rounder in this deal when the contracts are the same, Sexton is much younger and Nurk is best set to be like a 15 MPG backup at this point"

@BiasedHouston: "Horrendous trade for the Jazz. Jusuf Nurkic sucks at basketball, and they traded a good player and a second round pick for a player who sucks."

NBA Collin Sexton
Apr 9, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Joel Moran: "Looking at the returns that Colin Sexton, Jordan Poole, and Anfernee Simons got is a clear signal that these NBA front offices don't value undersized high volume scoring guards

All of them were involved in a salary dump type of move"

@ChefTrillie: "I really don’t understand why the league is so low on Collin sexton. Obviously he’s not a star but getting salary dumped for Nurkic is insane"

Josh Eberley: "Sexton’s return was nothing? Ainge ain’t the man he used to be."

NBA
Apr 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) shoots during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Jazz and Hornets both missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.