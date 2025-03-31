Fastbreak

NBA World Comments On Kevin Durant Injury Update

ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest on Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Mar 16, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns injured forward Kevin Durant against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 148-109.

However, the more significant concern was the fact that Kevin Durant left the game with an injury.

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest on Durant.

Via Charania: "Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant is expected to miss at least one week through team's three-game road trip with a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. Suns are 1.5 games out of Play-In with the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA.

More for NBA Today on ESPN at 3 pm ET."

Many people commented on the news.

StatMamba: "Kevin Durant this season:

26.6 PPG
6.0 RPG
4.2 APG
53/43/84%

He has to play in 3 of the Suns final 4 games after the roadtrip to qualify for league awards."

@FreeAgen_: "Mvp book is gonna be in action"

@710_eth: "Rockets getting Cooper Flagg

Thank you Phoenix!"

@RunWithFox: "I’d just rest him the remainder of season. Not worth it"

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts on the court during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

@GameInjuryDoc: "Best case scenario was a Grade I sprain 👇"

DraftKings Network: "Has Kevin Durant played his last game as a Sun?

26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds & 4.2 assists, shooting 43% from 3 for KD this season. Still playing at an ELITE level at 36"

@CelticsLead: "yeah might as well start making these"

The Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-40 record in 75 games.

Durant has spent part of three seasons playing for the franchise.

