NBA World Comments On Kevin Durant Injury Update
On Sunday night, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 148-109.
However, the more significant concern was the fact that Kevin Durant left the game with an injury.
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest on Durant.
Via Charania: "Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant is expected to miss at least one week through team's three-game road trip with a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. Suns are 1.5 games out of Play-In with the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA.
Many people commented on the news.
StatMamba: "Kevin Durant this season:
26.6 PPG
6.0 RPG
4.2 APG
53/43/84%
He has to play in 3 of the Suns final 4 games after the roadtrip to qualify for league awards."
@FreeAgen_: "Mvp book is gonna be in action"
@710_eth: "Rockets getting Cooper Flagg
Thank you Phoenix!"
@RunWithFox: "I’d just rest him the remainder of season. Not worth it"
@GameInjuryDoc: "Best case scenario was a Grade I sprain 👇"
DraftKings Network: "Has Kevin Durant played his last game as a Sun?
26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds & 4.2 assists, shooting 43% from 3 for KD this season. Still playing at an ELITE level at 36"
@CelticsLead: "yeah might as well start making these"
The Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-40 record in 75 games.
Durant has spent part of three seasons playing for the franchise.