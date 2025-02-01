NBA World Comments On LA Clippers-Utah Jazz Trade
On Saturday, the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz made a trade involving several players.
P.J. Tucker and Mo Bamba are headed to Utah, while Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills will go to the Clippers.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The Los Angeles Clippers are trading PJ Tucker, Mo Bamba, a future second-round pick and cash to the Utah Jazz for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills, sources tell me and @BobbyMarks42."
Many people around the basketball world shared comments on the deal.
Bill Simmons: "This trade did not qualify for EMERGENCY POD status… but I like it for the clippers!"
Justin Russo: "This trade has dropped the Clippers below the luxury tax. Drew Eubanks is due $4.75 million next season, as well. But the Clippers get a veteran guard and a reliable backup center."
Bobby Marks: "The trade not only brings the LA Clippers below the luxury tax but gives them optionally at the deadline and buyout market.
The Clippers are now $4M below the tax and have enough flexibility below the first apron.
Tucker, Bamba and Mills are on expiring contracts.
Eubanks has a $5M non-guaranteed salary next year."
Yossi Gozlan: "The Utah Jazz came into the trade deadline with the second most flexibility below the luxury tax. Today’s trade could be just the first of moves that has them increase their payroll.
They’re $20.6 million below the tax after the Clippers trade."
Michael Scotto: "The Jazz acquired a 2030 second-round pick from the Clippers with PJ Tucker and Mo Bamba to send Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills to LA.
Previously, Utah could swap 2030 second-round picks with LA from the Russell Westbrook trade. Utah now has two 2030 seconds (its own and Clippers)"
Keith Smith: "I broke down the Clippers-Jazz trade for @spotrac.com:
🏀Clippers add better frontcourt depth 🏀LA out of the tax = more flexibility going forward 🏀Jazz basically bought a second-round pick 🏀Keep an eye on roster spots for two-way conversions"
Law Murray: "Clippers plan to keep Patty Mills as of now, per source.
But that is to be determined. Trade deadline Thursday, buyout market TBD. Mills is 36 years old and on a minimum deal."