NBA World Comments On Lakers Cam Reddish News
Cam Reddish had been in his second season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Thursday, the Lakers announced that they had waived the former Duke standout.
Via Lakers.com: "The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Jordan Goodwin. In a related move, the team has waived forward Cam Reddish."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@RyB_311: "Cam Reddish has been terrible since high school and turned it into a 6 year NBA career pretty impressive stuff, someone will take a flier on him for no reason next season too."
@OhhMar24: "Cam Reddish should’ve never requested a trade from the Hawks. He was actually somewhat solid there"
@Yinoma2001: "Cam Reddish has all the physical tools you would want in today's NBA.
Just don't get it. Maybe a team gambles on him next year on a min deal but he may be out of the league soon."
@CSmoove_Sports: "Cam Reddish will be in the NBA next season in a system more suited for his talent.
Cam just needs to adjust to that role of a perimeter threat and defending"
Lakers Lead: "CAM REDDISH’S BEST PLAY AS A LAKER 🛑"
@sig_50: "Cam Reddish is a roster-buildout overturning talent.
If team’s are smart? Despite getting a reputation in the league per se as being passed around in the business of basketball, being shoved into a role-player capacity the talent-level warrants an intentional-opportunity."
@EverythinKnicks: "Lakers waived Cam Reddish.
Remember the outrage by some Knicks fans when we traded him for Josh Hart and they swore Thibs misused him/didn't give him a fair chance ? "
Reddish has also spent time with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers over part of six seasons.