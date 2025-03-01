NBA World Comments On Luka Doncic's Performance In Clippers-Lakers Game
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the LA Clippers (at home) by a score of 106-102.
Luka Doncic finished the win with 31 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 9/22 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Kendrick Perkins: "Luka still own the Clippers"
@Wizelycook: "No matter how much luka hasn’t looked “to his standards” the gravity that man pulls is something you can’t ignore"
NBA: "Luka gets the birthday victory and LeBron extends an already historic scoring streak!
Luka: 31 PTS | 5 AST | 3 STL
LeBron: 28 PTS | 13 REB
LBJ now has 25+ PTS in 6 consecutive games and the Lakers have 5 wins in a row"
@LukaUpdates: "Luka is underrated defensive player"
NBA TV: "Luka Dončić is FEELIN' IT 🔥
He nods to the Clipper bench after his second straight stepback three 👌"
NBA Memes: "Imagine being the opponent and seeing LeBron go to the bench just to see Luka check in right after 😂"
Los Angeles Lakers: "Back-to-back Step-backs
Go ahead, Luka ✔️"
@sic8686: "Obviously not the best shooting night for Luka but I think this back to back win will give him a lot of confidence and momentum going into March, our bench was great this game, definitely won us the game and Luka ofc."
StatMuse: "Luka Doncic vs Clippers:
31 PTS
5 AST
4 STL
3 3P
Only Giannis has more 30-point games since Luka was drafted."
@CYRILswish41: "Average or below average game from Luka tonight.
Im still excited for the ON FIRE luka game that will happen soon with Lakers. Happy Birthday Luka!"
The Lakers improved to 37-21 in 58 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They have won five straight.