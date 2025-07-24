NBA World Comments On Phoenix Suns Latest Signing
Jared Butler played the 2024-25 season for the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the year with averages of 9.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 60 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Butler will now sign a deal with the Phoenix Suns.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Jared Butler has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. The 2021 second-rounder averaged 9 points in 17 minutes per game over 60 contests for the 76ers and Wizards last season."
Many people commented on the news.
Jake Weinbach: "Two underrated acquisitions in one day for the Suns. Jared Butler and Jordan Goodwin could both earn a role in Phoenix."
@AndrewLeezus: "Last year in 32 games with the Wizards,
Jared Butler per 36 minutes averaged:
21.9 points
8.2 assists
1.2 steals
37% from 3-PT
Only 24 years old. Could be a a massive reward-low risk move for the Suns!"
Real Sports: "Solid pickup"
@pointmadebball: "If Jared Butler can do anything, it’s getting buckets and creating for both himself and his teammates
He’s got a tight, creative handle and a lot of burst that lets him overcome his lack of size
Averaged 11.5 points & 4.9 assists per game in Philly"
@DesertDogs22: "Can we stop doing deals with Mark Bartelstein please?"???"
Joel Moran: "I actually really like this move"
Butler was the 40th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He has also played for the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder over four seasons.