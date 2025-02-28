NBA World Comments On Steph Curry's 56-Point Explosion In Warriors-Magic Game
On Thursday night, Steph Curry had his best game of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Orlando Magic (in Florida) by a score of 121-115.
Curry exploded for 56 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 16/25 from the field and 12/19 from the three-point range in just 34 minutes.
Many people around the NBA world commented on his performance.
Rachel Nichols: "The thing is, he's good at everything."
Bill Simmons: "First crazy Steph game of the season - the Warriors are back!"
StatMuse: "50-point games after turning 30 years old:
9 — Steph Curry
7 — Wilt Chamberlain"
Josh Robbins: "Steph Curry's 56-point game tonight objectively was one of the most impressive individual performances I've ever covered in person in 25 years across all sports -- in the pros, colleges or high school. In the second half, it was a shock when he missed a shot. He made the difficult seem easy."
Ballislife.com: "STEPH CURRY TONIGHT
56 Points
16/25 Shooting
12/19 Threes (ORL: 11/28)
Outscored ORL 22-21 in 3rd quarter
9 YEARS AGO TODAY
46 Points
14/24 Shooting
12/16 Threes
38-Foot Game Winner"
@TheHoopCentral: "STEPH MF CURRY IS UNREAL."
Marc J. Spears: "Warriors guard Wardell Stephen Curry with 56 points, 12 3-pointers and MVP chants in win in Orlando. Lost in the Curry display is 41 points by Paolo Banchero for Orlando."
Anthony Slater: "Steph Curry's final line in Orlando
56 points
*16-of-25 on FG
*12-of-19 on 3s
*12-of-12 on FTs
He flipped the game with 22-point 3Q and closed it with crunch time flurry. His 14th career 50-point game and 26th career game with 10+ 3s. Nobody else has more than nine."
NBA on ESPN: "Most games with 9+ 3-pointers made in NBA history:
45 — Steph Curry
14 — Damian Lillard
12 — Klay Thompson
Unbelievable"
The Warriors improved to 32-28 in 60 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.