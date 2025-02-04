NBA World Comments On Zach LaVine's Viral Instagram Post After Sacramento Kings Trade
Zach LaVine had been in the middle of his eighth season playing for the Chicago Bulls before the trade that sent him to the Sacramento Kings.
Following the deal, the former UCLA star made a post to Instagram that had over 50,000 likes in six hours.
LaVine wrote: "It’s tough to put into words how much this city and this organization have meant to me over the past 8 years. Chicago, you’ve welcomed me with open arms, and the memories we’ve created together will stay with me forever. The fans here are unlike any other—you’ve made playing in Chicago a true honor, and I’ll always be grateful for your support.
To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Bulls staff thank you. You’ve all played a huge part in my growth, both on and off the court.
As I take on this new chapter with the Sacramento Kings, I’m excited for what lies ahead, but I’ll always carry the love and appreciation from Chicago with me. Thank you for everything. Let’s keep pushing forward. #LightTheBeam"
Many people around the NBA world left comments on his post.
Lonzo Ball: "🤞🏼"
Alex Caruso: "Flight 8 out 🖤🔥"
Sacramento Kings: "🟣🔦💜"
Ayo Dosunmu: "4L 🤞🏽"
Matas Arvidas Buzelis: "Family 💟"
LaVine had been averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
In addition to the Bulls and Kings, he has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.