NBA World Divided Over Chris Paul And Victor Wembanyama After Skills Challenge
On Saturday night, the NBA Skills Challenge opened up with a shocking twist when San Antonio Spurs stars Chris Paul And Victor Wembanyama were disqualified from the event.
Their game plan to win violated the rules.
Via NBA on TNT: "CP3 and Wemby DISQUALIFIED after trying to hack the NBA Skills Challenge 😂"
Many people around the NBA world commented on the situation.
Via Dalton Johnson: "Fans boo Wemby and CP3 for trying to rig the Skills Challenge
The Spurs have been disqualified"
Via Michael C. Wright: "Cold part is you know CP3 and Wemby strategized to WIN this thing."
Via Rob Perez: "All eyes on NBA All-Star Saturday night to see if they’re able to resurrect the product, and the first event is Chris Paul & Wemby cheating the system by just launching balls off the rack instead of shooting them."
Via Gerald Bourguet: "Chris Paul is hilarious for this, especially since they wound up getting disqualified lol I’m already picturing him petitioning the DQ based on the established rules"
Via Skip Bayless: "WHY WOULD CHRIS PAUL SO BLATANTLY TRY TO SUBVERT THE RULES AND SPIRIT OF THE SKILLS COMPETITION AND TRY TO MAKE A MOCKERY OF IT???? HE'S LONG BEEN THE HEAD OF THE PLAYERS ASSOCIATION."
Justin Russo: "Wemby and CP3 are hilarious. These dudes gamed the system. We respect hustlers."
Via Keith Smith: "Way to make a contest people don't necessarily like even worse. Good job by all parties involved.
What a stupid waste of time."
The Cavs (led by Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell) won the competition.