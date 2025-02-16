Fastbreak

NBA World Divided Over Chris Paul And Victor Wembanyama After Skills Challenge

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) were disqualified from the NBA Skills Challenge.

Ben Stinar

Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the NBA Skills Challenge opened up with a shocking twist when San Antonio Spurs stars Chris Paul And Victor Wembanyama were disqualified from the event.

Their game plan to win violated the rules.

Via NBA on TNT: "CP3 and Wemby DISQUALIFIED after trying to hack the NBA Skills Challenge 😂"

Many people around the NBA world commented on the situation.

Via Dalton Johnson: "Fans boo Wemby and CP3 for trying to rig the Skills Challenge

The Spurs have been disqualified"

Via Michael C. Wright: "Cold part is you know CP3 and Wemby strategized to WIN this thing."

Via Rob Perez: "All eyes on NBA All-Star Saturday night to see if they’re able to resurrect the product, and the first event is Chris Paul & Wemby cheating the system by just launching balls off the rack instead of shooting them."

Via Gerald Bourguet: "Chris Paul is hilarious for this, especially since they wound up getting disqualified lol I’m already picturing him petitioning the DQ based on the established rules"

Via Skip Bayless: "WHY WOULD CHRIS PAUL SO BLATANTLY TRY TO SUBVERT THE RULES AND SPIRIT OF THE SKILLS COMPETITION AND TRY TO MAKE A MOCKERY OF IT???? HE'S LONG BEEN THE HEAD OF THE PLAYERS ASSOCIATION."

Justin Russo: "Wemby and CP3 are hilarious. These dudes gamed the system. We respect hustlers."

Via Keith Smith: "Way to make a contest people don't necessarily like even worse. Good job by all parties involved.

What a stupid waste of time."

The Cavs (led by Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell) won the competition.

