NBA World Has Mixed Emotions On Anthony Davis Dallas Mavericks Debut
On Saturday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets by a sore of 116-105.
Anthony Davis made his debut for the Mavs, finishing the win with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range.
However, he left the game with an injury.
Before Davis got hurt, many people around the NBA world were ecstatic about his performance.
All Things Mavs: "Anthony Davis just had a dominant first-half debut with the Dallas Mavericks:
- 24 points
- 13 rebounds
- 5 assists
- 3 blocks
- 9/13 FG
- 2/2 3P
This is special."
@roadto80pct: "Anthony Davis in his Mavs debut:
24 points
13 rebounds
5 assists
3 blocks
And it's only halftime... are y'all done pretending the Lakers gave them JaVale McGee or something?"
MavsMuse: "ANTHONY DAVIS IN THE 1ST QUARTER
14 PTS
8 REB
3 AST
1 BLK
6-8 FG
1-1 3P
+ 11
DUDE IS A MONSTER"
Kendrick Perkins: "Hell Yeah AD!!!"
@UnderdogFantasy: "Nico Harrison watching Anthony Davis' debut rn"
Ballislife.com: ""I'M HERE!"
Anthony Davis had an impressive debut with the Mavs in just his first 20 MINS with the team!!
24 PTS (9/13 FG, 2/2 3PT), 13 REB, 5 AST, 3 BLK, 0 TO"
Tim Bontemps: "It’s very obvious Anthony Davis is out to prove a point today after the way the last week has gone. That was an incredibly impressive opening five minutes from him in his Mavs debut."
After the injury, many fans shared different reactions.
@_DPWEarl: "Mavs got the full Anthony Davis experience in one game"
@dmahrii: "Anthony Davis Mavericks run"
@Section344Lions: "Hate to see injuries, but it is pretty wild that the Mavs were apparently fed up and done with Luka’s conditioning, weight etc but then the fix for that was trading for Anthony Davis lmao. Who is made of glass and immediately got hurt. These GMs, man."
@bc_dunner: "Mavs better trade him this summer……..no conditioning."
@LFFLSHOWTIME: "His conditioning must be questioned by the media after this game"
@haralabob: "This is the full AD experience. To be fair he's been very durable of late, hope he's okay or worst case a speedy recovery."
The Mavs improved to 28-25 in 53 games.