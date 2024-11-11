NBA World Heartbroken Over Chet Holmgren Injury News
On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Golden State Warriors.
The Thunder lost by a score of 127-116 to fall to 8-2 in their first ten games.
However, the bigger concern was the fact that Chet Holmgren left the game with an injury.
The Thunder have now announced an update on Holmgren.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "Chet Holmgren suffered a right iliac wing fracture. He’s expected to return this season, and a status update will be provided in 8-10 weeks, Thunder announce."
The NBA world was devastated by the news.
@30problemz: "8 to 10 weeks?? omg bruh"
@rileybtw_: '10 weeks is crazy ngl. Prayers up tought 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"
Zena Keita: "Ugh, hate this for him and OKC.
Wishing him a speedy recovery and a good mental. Between his rookie year injury and this injury, especially while he’s been on an All-Star level trajectory this season, is a lot to handle."
Chris Walder: "Turn injuries off. Go to settings. Save profile. Do whatever it takes."
@CryptoBro100x: "Thunder legit have no Centers rn💔"
@meliroony: "This fr ruined my week"
@ElliottEvan24: "Don’t be surprised if Chet Holmgren is out until the playoffs. This is brutal, man. Absolutely hate it for Chet. He has been dominant this year."
@BrockJaybee: "Brutal for OKC crazy how all these injuries r taking place in tha West which isn’t good prayers to Chet"
@RussFcb: "My brothas, it's actually over
Get well soon Chet Holmgren ♥️"
Holmgren is in his second season playing for the Thunder.
They will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.