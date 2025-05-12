NBA World In Disbelief Over Dallas Mavericks Draft Lottery News
On Monday night, the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery was held in Chicago.
The Dallas Mavericks shockingly won the first-overall pick, which means that they will be able to draft Cooper Flagg.
Via Underdog NBA: "2025 NBA Draft Lottery Order:
1. Mavericks
2. Spurs
3. Sixers
4. Hornets
5. Jazz
6. Wizards
7. Pelicans
8. Nets
9. Raptors
10. Rockets
11. Blazers
12. Bulls
13. Hawks
14. Spurs"
Many people were shocked by the Mavs winning.
Kevin Love: "I mean come on man 🤣🤣🤣"
Brandon Jennings: "Wow Dallas Mavericks"
House of Highlights: "THE MAVS HAD A 1.8% CHANCE AT THE NUMBER 1 PICK 🤯🤯"
Tristan Thompson: "Dallas is getting the #1 pick wow"
Russillo: "Maybe Nico knew what he was doing…"
Skip Bayless: "THE DALLAS MAVERICKS JUST LANDED THEIR NEW LUKA. THEY JUST HIT THE COOPER FLAGG LOTTERY WITH A 1.8% CHANCE. I LIKED THIS TEAM WITHOUT COOPER FLAGG. NOW I LOVE IT. KYRIE, AD ... REPLANT THAT FLAGG, DALLAS! PERFECT FIT. LIFE JUST CHANGED."
StatMuse: "The first city ever to draft first overall in the WNBA and NBA in the same year."
Nate Duncan: "I'm pretty close to the point of considering the NBA's new lottery odds a failure. It's just resulted in even more teams tanking, while also doing a worse job of accomplishing the primary goal of helping the worst teams get better."
Rachel Nichols: "I get it that the Draft Lottery was instituted to discourage tanking, but the problem is that the way the CBA is now structured, the only real way teams can recover from a bad situation IS to strip it all down, tank, and start over again in the draft."
Jonathan Givony: "Wow! How crazy was that. Cooper Flagg to Dallas, with a whole lot of shot-creation responsibility that should give him a huge platform to hit the ground running."
@KnicksMuse: "Mavs fans experience 5 months of pain and get the #1 pick.
Knicks fans experience a decade of pain in the 2010s and get Kevin Knox."
@Mavs_FFL: "I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS IS REAL!!!!!"
Marc J. Spears: "The NBA Draft Lottery has run its course. Bad teams have bad luck in getting better."
@MGRADS: "The Pelicans lost AD & got Zion. The Mavs lost Luka & got Cooper"
Dallas Mavericks: "For the first time ever, we won the LOTTERY 💰"
Bleacher Report: "MAVS WIN THE NO. 1 PICK IN THE 2025 NBA DRAFT 🔥
COOPER FLAGG, AD & KYRIE 🔜? 🤯🍿"
The Mavs are coming off a season where they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.