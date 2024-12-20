NBA World In Shock At Steph Curry's 2-Point Performance In Warriors-Grizzlies Game

Steph Curry made 0 field goals for just the SEVENTH time in his career 👀



The last time he did this was in 2018 against the Spurs when he only played 2 minutes.



It is his first career game with 0 FGM and more than 12 minutes played 😬 https://t.co/VvRVfjUHMA pic.twitter.com/EdlJVrOSse