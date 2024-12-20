NBA World In Shock At Steph Curry's 2-Point Performance In Warriors-Grizzlies Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors got blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies.
Steph Curry had one of the worst games of his career, finishing with two points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 0/7 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many people were talking about his performance on social media.
@ClutchPoints: "Steph Curry made 0 field goals for just the SEVENTH time in his career 👀
The last time he did this was in 2018 against the Spurs when he only played 2 minutes.
It is his first career game with 0 FGM and more than 12 minutes played 😬"
@babyfacedubs: "Steph Curry has been so awful him and Draymond take all the blame idc this whole team is a joke"
@RTNBA: "Steph Curry & Draymond Green COMBINED tonight 😬
2 Points 3 Rebounds 1 Assist 6 TOV 0/11 FGM 0/7 3PM -83 +/-"
@ParkingLotSteph: "Maybe you should stop playing basketball Steph curry I’m just saying"
@OnlyDefenseFCP: "Steph Curry just ended a game with only two points. This has only happened in his career, nearly six years ago."
@theo042296: "Golden State is losing by 50 points and Steph Curry is 0 for 7 with 2 points."
Curry had come into play with averages of 22.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 20 games.