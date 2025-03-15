NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
The Lakers lost by a score of 131-126.
Bronny James finished the game with five points, two rebounds and one steal while shooting 1/5 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@CuffsTheLegend: "Bronny James confidence is growing and he’s showing he belongs"
Real Sports: "For the first time in his NBA career, Bronny James has scored in the first quarter"
Dan Woike: "Bronny James comfortably spalshes a three after making two free throws. 5 quick points for him"
Complex: "Bronny James hits a three over Jokic 😤"
NBA Fantasy: "6.2 FPTs for Bronny James in the 2Q 💦"
@joythemogul: "James should’ve never put Bronny in the NBA..😩 it’s just simply not the right time."
Lakers Lead: "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT
16 minutes
5 points
2 rebounds
1/5 FG
+8 +/-
GIVE BRONNY HIS RESPECT"
@SpeakContext: "Denver fans booing Bronny… for what?
Classless fanbase"
@MrBuckBuckNBA: "Bronny James is way off with the wide open corner 3 attempt."
@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES IN THE FIRST QUARTER
5 PTS (100%FG)
1 REB
6 +/-
IN 4 MIN"
With the loss to the Nuggets, the Lakers dropped to 40-25 in 65 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Bronny has now appeared in 19 NBA games.