NBA World Reacts To Bronny James' Performance In Lakers-Nuggets Game

Bronny James played 16 minutes against the Nuggets.

Ben Stinar

Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of the jersey of Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of the jersey of Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

The Lakers lost by a score of 131-126.

Bronny James finished the game with five points, two rebounds and one steal while shooting 1/5 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@CuffsTheLegend: "Bronny James confidence is growing and he’s showing he belongs"

Real Sports: "For the first time in his NBA career, Bronny James has scored in the first quarter"

Dan Woike: "Bronny James comfortably spalshes a three after making two free throws. 5 quick points for him"

Complex: "Bronny James hits a three over Jokic 😤"

NBA Fantasy: "6.2 FPTs for Bronny James in the 2Q 💦"

@joythemogul: "James should’ve never put Bronny in the NBA..😩 it’s just simply not the right time."

Lakers Lead: "BRONNY JAMES TONIGHT
16 minutes
5 points
2 rebounds
1/5 FG
+8 +/-

GIVE BRONNY HIS RESPECT"

@SpeakContext: "Denver fans booing Bronny… for what?

Classless fanbase"

@MrBuckBuckNBA: "Bronny James is way off with the wide open corner 3 attempt."

@BronnyMuse06: "BRONNY JAMES IN THE FIRST QUARTER

5 PTS (100%FG)
1 REB
6 +/-
IN 4 MIN"

With the loss to the Nuggets, the Lakers dropped to 40-25 in 65 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with his son guard Bronny James (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Bronny has now appeared in 19 NBA games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.