Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To 76ers Star Paul George's Announcement

With the team's current struggles, Paul George announced that he will take a break from podcasting.

Ben Stinar

Apr 2, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Paul George was one of the biggest signings of the offseason when he left the LA Clippers (via free agency) to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, things have not gone as planned.

The nine-time NBA All-Star is averaging just 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.

NBA
Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams (8) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 76ers are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-38 record in 58 games.

With the team's current struggles, George announced that he will be taking a break from podcasting.

Many people reacted to the news.

Frank Isola: "Very big of him to take a break from his side gig to focus on his full-time job. You know, the one paying him $212 million over four years. Extra credit, however, for delivering the lines with a straight face. Bravo!"

@StatMamba: "Paul George this season:

153 — Podcast videos on YouTube
227 — Shots made"

@ApexJones22: "As much as I get on Bron, justifiably, Paul George is the NBA player that I have the least respect for.

This mf talks and carries himself like he won chips (plural).

Like he MJ coming back from baseball to carry Embiid & Maxey to a chip.

YOU NOT THAT GUY."

DraftKings Network: "Daryl Morey saw these numbers and shut it down ASAP"

FanDuel: "Paul George after taking a break from the podcast

25 PTS
8 REB
7 AST

He might be back"

@RBPhillyTake: "After the season is essentially over, Paul George announces he will be solely prioritizing basketball over his podcast to get back in shape.

I am at a loss for words. You can’t even make up how insane this Sixers season has been."

@PatBevPod: "Sometimes in life you have to make tough decisions 😅

Luv to Paul George!"

George is in his 15th NBA season.

He has also spent time with the Pacers and Thunder (in addition to LA and Philadelphia).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.