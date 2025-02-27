NBA World Reacts To 76ers Star Paul George's Announcement
Paul George was one of the biggest signings of the offseason when he left the LA Clippers (via free agency) to join the Philadelphia 76ers.
However, things have not gone as planned.
The nine-time NBA All-Star is averaging just 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The 76ers are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-38 record in 58 games.
With the team's current struggles, George announced that he will be taking a break from podcasting.
Many people reacted to the news.
Frank Isola: "Very big of him to take a break from his side gig to focus on his full-time job. You know, the one paying him $212 million over four years. Extra credit, however, for delivering the lines with a straight face. Bravo!"
@StatMamba: "Paul George this season:
153 — Podcast videos on YouTube
227 — Shots made"
@ApexJones22: "As much as I get on Bron, justifiably, Paul George is the NBA player that I have the least respect for.
This mf talks and carries himself like he won chips (plural).
Like he MJ coming back from baseball to carry Embiid & Maxey to a chip.
YOU NOT THAT GUY."
DraftKings Network: "Daryl Morey saw these numbers and shut it down ASAP"
FanDuel: "Paul George after taking a break from the podcast
25 PTS
8 REB
7 AST
He might be back"
@RBPhillyTake: "After the season is essentially over, Paul George announces he will be solely prioritizing basketball over his podcast to get back in shape.
I am at a loss for words. You can’t even make up how insane this Sixers season has been."
@PatBevPod: "Sometimes in life you have to make tough decisions 😅
Luv to Paul George!"
George is in his 15th NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Pacers and Thunder (in addition to LA and Philadelphia).