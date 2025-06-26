NBA World Reacts To Ace Bailey Utah Jazz Selection
Ace Bailey is seen as a potential NBA All-Star one day.
The former Rutgers star was selected with the ffith pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz (on Wednesday night).
Via Bleacher Report: "Ace Bailey is heading to the JAZZ with the No. 5 pick ⭐
He dropped THIRTY-NINE PTS in a game for Rutgers and models his style after KD, PG & Tatum 🔥"
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Legion Hoops: "ESPN’s Jonathan Givony is reporting that Ace Bailey did not want to go to Utah, but they “drafted him anyway”."
Esfandiar Baraheni: "Ace Bailey looks kinda shook."
@LeGOATBurner23: "Lmaooooo Ace Bailey didn’t wanna go to Utah and they drafted him anyway"
Andy Larsen: "My model was not a huge Ace Bailey fan... worries about how he's able to get to the rim, the defensive impact, the playmaking pushed him down to No. 9. But I do think the 46% midrange ability is special, and keeps him on the floor to develop other stuff if he wants to."
@WizardsMuse1: "ace bailey looks like hes about to cry after being drafted by the jazz 💔😭"
@NBAMemes: "Why Ace Bailey look like he about to cry
He does NOT want to be in Utah 😭"
@BolWrld: "Prayers to Ace Bailey🙏🏼,
He’s fine. he just has to live in Utah for the next 5 years"
@joelvmoran: "This is suppose to be the happiest day of Ace Bailey’s life but he’s SICK he got drafted to Utah lmaoo 🤣"
@FlaggMavs: "Better trade him he doesn’t want to be in Utah"
@JothamKitara: "Knew Utah wasn’t gonna care about not getting a workout with him. now instead of playing on a team with embiid he got banished to the shadow land"
The Jazz were the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-65 record.