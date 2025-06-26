Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Ace Bailey Utah Jazz Selection

The Utah Jazz selected Ace Bailey with the fifth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Ben Stinar

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Ace Bailey is seen as a potential NBA All-Star one day.

The former Rutgers star was selected with the ffith pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz (on Wednesday night).

Via Bleacher Report: "Ace Bailey is heading to the JAZZ with the No. 5 pick ⭐

He dropped THIRTY-NINE PTS in a game for Rutgers and models his style after KD, PG & Tatum 🔥"

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

Legion Hoops: "ESPN’s Jonathan Givony is reporting that Ace Bailey did not want to go to Utah, but they “drafted him anyway”."

Esfandiar Baraheni: "Ace Bailey looks kinda shook."

@LeGOATBurner23: "Lmaooooo Ace Bailey didn’t wanna go to Utah and they drafted him anyway"

Andy Larsen: "My model was not a huge Ace Bailey fan... worries about how he's able to get to the rim, the defensive impact, the playmaking pushed him down to No. 9. But I do think the 46% midrange ability is special, and keeps him on the floor to develop other stuff if he wants to."

@WizardsMuse1: "ace bailey looks like hes about to cry after being drafted by the jazz 💔😭"

@NBAMemes: "Why Ace Bailey look like he about to cry

He does NOT want to be in Utah 😭"

@BolWrld: "Prayers to Ace Bailey🙏🏼,

He’s fine. he just has to live in Utah for the next 5 years"

@joelvmoran: "This is suppose to be the happiest day of Ace Bailey’s life but he’s SICK he got drafted to Utah lmaoo 🤣"

@FlaggMavs: "Better trade him he doesn’t want to be in Utah"

@JothamKitara: "Knew Utah wasn’t gonna care about not getting a workout with him. now instead of playing on a team with embiid he got banished to the shadow land"

The Jazz were the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-65 record.

