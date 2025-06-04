NBA World Reacts To Adam Silver's Big Announcement For Next Season
The NBA All-Star Game has been a hot topic over the last decade.
Despite all of the league's top players going up against one another, there has been a lack of interest from fans (and players).
On Wednesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced an update on the 2026 All-Star Game.
Via Breakfast Ball: "NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirms there will be USA vs. the World in the 2026 All-Star Game 👀"
A lot of people reacted to the news on social media.
@AnthonyIrwinLA: "TEAM USA VS TEAM WORLD ALL STAR GAME LETS GOOOOOOOOOO"
@timmypeartree: "Team world by like 70. US is cooked without Tatum"
@SmacckSmacck3: "bring back east v west"
@AgentGrady_: "How it has to be and both sides should try to go hard"
@DubsThunder: "The 3 best players in the league are not from the US so..."
Wave Chapelle: "We just want East vs. West bruh smh"
@cloudsaresoneat: "3 things are inevitable: death, taxes, and Adam Silver making the all star game worst and worst every year 😭"
@everyday__welldressed: "West vs East with everyone wearing their own jerseys, thank you!"
@cedricq_: "Why we can’t just do East vs West & run it. I promise the views would increase like the WNBA 🙏"
@lilbill_dj: "Bring back East vs West with team jerseys 🗣️"
Before the news became official, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo voiced how he would like the potential All-Star Game format that Silver chose.
Antetokounmpo wrote (on May 26): "This should be next year All Star Game format!! Must see basketball💯🔥"
The 2026 All-Star Game will be at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.