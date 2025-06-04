Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Adam Silver's Big Announcement For Next Season

Adam Silver made a big announcement about the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA All-Star Game has been a hot topic over the last decade.

Despite all of the league's top players going up against one another, there has been a lack of interest from fans (and players).

On Wednesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced an update on the 2026 All-Star Game.

Via Breakfast Ball: "NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirms there will be USA vs. the World in the 2026 All-Star Game 👀"

A lot of people reacted to the news on social media.

@AnthonyIrwinLA: "TEAM USA VS TEAM WORLD ALL STAR GAME LETS GOOOOOOOOOO"

@timmypeartree: "Team world by like 70. US is cooked without Tatum"

@SmacckSmacck3: "bring back east v west"

@AgentGrady_: "How it has to be and both sides should try to go hard"

@DubsThunder: "The 3 best players in the league are not from the US so..."

Wave Chapelle: "We just want East vs. West bruh smh"

@cloudsaresoneat: "3 things are inevitable: death, taxes, and Adam Silver making the all star game worst and worst every year 😭"

@everyday__welldressed: "West vs East with everyone wearing their own jerseys, thank you!"

@cedricq_: "Why we can’t just do East vs West & run it. I promise the views would increase like the WNBA 🙏"

@lilbill_dj: "Bring back East vs West with team jerseys 🗣️"

Before the news became official, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo voiced how he would like the potential All-Star Game format that Silver chose.

Antetokounmpo wrote (on May 26): "This should be next year All Star Game format!! Must see basketball💯🔥"

The 2026 All-Star Game will be at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

