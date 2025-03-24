NBA World Reacts To Andrew Wiggins' 42-Point Explosion In Hornets-Heat Game
On Sunday night, the Miami Heat played the Charlotte Hornets (at home) in Florida.
The Heat won by a score of 122-105.
Andrew Wiggins finished with 42 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 16/21 from the field and 6/8 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Real Sports: "Andrew Wiggins is the first Heat player to have back-to-back games with 30+ PTS on 75%+ FG."
@WadexFlash: "Andrew Wiggins has 72 points in his last two games in just 60 minutes.
He also had his highest scoring quarter of his career with 20 PTS in the 2Q in his previous game.
first Heat player to record 40+ PTS on 75%+ FG since LeBron James (2011).
Wiggins is locked in."
StatMuse: "Andrew Wiggins vs Charlotte:
42 PTS
5 AST
6 3P
Joins Tim Hardaway as the only Heat players with those numbers in a single game."
Hoop Central: "Andrew Wiggins last two games:
42 PTS - 3 REB - 5 AST - 76% FG - 6/8 3PM
30 PTS - 2 REB - 3 AST - 77% FG - 2/4 3PM"
Underdog NBA: "Andrew Wiggins tonight:
42 PTS
16-21 FG
6-8 3PT
Most points scored since November 2016.
Heat snap 11-game losing streak."
NBA: "NEW SEASON HIGH IN PTS FOR ANDREW WIGGINS
42 PTS
5 AST
2 STL
6 3PM
He's now the 5th player in Heat franchise history to have 40+ PTS, 5+ AST, & 5+ 3PM in a game!"
Wiggins is in his first season with the Heat after getting traded (via the Golden State Warriors) last month.