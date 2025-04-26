NBA World Reacts To Andrew Wiggins' Performance In Cavs-Heat Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Miami Heat lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home) by a score of 124-87.
With the loss, they now trail the Cavs 0-3 in the series.
Andrew Wiggins finished the loss with ten points, one rebound, three assists and two blocks while shooting 3/10 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Ira Winderman: "Andrew Wiggins has to be giving Heat more."
@HeatCulture13: "Warriors fans being upset they traded Andrew Wiggins for Jimmy Butler was the weirdest part of this NBA season."
@Brookwood408: "The way it’s sounding Wiggins not staying on the Heat for much longer lol.. Dubs would happily welcome him back get Buminga outta here."
Naveen Ganglani: "Andrew Wiggins’ game is the antithesis for the love of basketball."
@HeatvsHaters: "“Playoff 22….WE NEED YOU”
Wiggins:"
@Boness305: "Miami really let Wiggins wear #22 we deserve what’s happening"
@Major_Passons: "Wiggins is a good player but he’s been horrible and it’s one of the biggest problems in this series"
Barry Jackson: "Back to back invisible 3 for 10s for Andrew Wiggins. Best for all parties if can be part of a draft-pick laden trade, but that's only my opinion."
@johnrivers131: "Andrew wiggins is bad basketball player"
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night in Miami.
Wiggins is in his 11th NBA season (and first with the Heat).
The 2022 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.