NBA World Reacts To Andrew Wiggins' Performance In Cavs-Heat Game

Andrew Wiggins played 22 minutes against the Cavs.

Ben Stinar

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after shooting the basketball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after shooting the basketball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Miami Heat had their season come to an end when they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 138-83.

They were unable to win a game in their first-round series.

Andrew Wiggins finished the loss with 12 points, five rebounds and one assist while shooting 5/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Major Passons: "Wiggins is the biggest Heat disappointment ever this is wild"

@Heatflyy: "How in the world did Steph win a ring with Andrew Wiggins…"

@Jokeeee_: "Stephen Curry won a championship with Andrew Wiggins

He’s top 3-5 all time"

@00000Joanna: "I respect Andrew Wiggins and I believe he is a great shooter and defender.

There is something going on with this team that makes him dont wanna be himself.

He was a big part of 2022 championship so I believe in him!

Come back stronger next season, @22wiggins😤💪💪"

@BricksCenter: "Andrew Wiggins with the worst 4 straight possessions in NBA history 😭"

Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots the basketball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

@marviemarv__: "It’s a massive stain on Tatum’s legacy that he made Wiggins look like prime Scottie Pippen in that finals"

Hot Hot Hoops: "This has been a disastrous series from Andrew Wiggins"

Damon Bruce: "The Miami Heat have all morphed into one giant Andrew Wiggins. The competitive fire he brings is palpable. #heatculture"

@HeatCulture13: "Steph Curry winning a Title with Andrew Wiggins and his 2nd and 3rd option automatically puts him over Kobe for me."

Apr 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA;Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) in the third quarter during game three for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Wiggins was traded to the Heat (via the Golden State Warriors) during the middle of the season.

The 2022 NBA Champion has played 11 seasons in the league.

