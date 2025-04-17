Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Andrew Wiggins' Performance In Heat-Bulls Game

Andrew Wiggins played 35 minutes against the Bulls.

Ben Stinar

Mar 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives past Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) in the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives past Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) in the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls (at the United Center) by a score of 109-90.

The Heat will now face off against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night for a chance to make the NBA playoffs (as the eighth seed).

Andrew Wiggins finished the victory with 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 8/20 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Naveen Ganglani: "Andrew Wiggins was stellar:

20 points
9 rebounds
2 assists
2 steals
2 blocks
8-20 FGs
4-9 3PT
+20

When he's healthy, he's incredibly important to this team."

StatMuse: "Andrew Wiggins vs Chicago:

20 PTS
9 REB
2 STL
2 BLK

His first 20 piece of the month."

@StatMamba: "Andrew Wiggins tonight:

20 PTS
9 REB
4 STL + BLK"

@CuffsTheLegend: "look at Andrew Wiggins championship experience paying off for Miami"

@5ReasonsSports: "This is Andrew Wiggins's best defensive game with the Heat"

NBA TV: "Andrew Wiggins slams it off the give & go 😤"

NBA Fantasy: "Andrew Wiggins (58% rostered) came up big tonight

20 PTS
9 REB
2 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
45.8 FPTs"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.