Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Andrew Wiggins' Performance In Heat-Cavs Game

Andrew Wiggins played 38 minutes against the Cavs.

Ben Stinar

Apr 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks behind Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks behind Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Miami Heat played the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Ohio) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The Heat lost by a score of 121-100.

Andrew Wiggins finished with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/11 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Rob Perez: "Former Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League Legend Andrew Wiggins."

@boogsboogsboogs: "i ain’t seen Andrew Wiggins have a single good game for the Heat what is this"

@Eugene_from_ATL: "Andrew Wiggins is one of the most underrated/ discredited players of all time🫡"

Ira Winderman: "Former NBA champion Andrew Wiggins providing Heat with an early needed playoff boost."

Andrew Wiggins
Apr 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) reacts with forward Andrew Wiggins (22) after the Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks in overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

@shyplaayer: "Andrew Wiggins just takes up space I swear"

@MiamiSportsPod: "Andrew Wiggins must be better.

We needed more scoring when we traded Jimmy and Wiggins has not been a big help."

@CoachHillBball: "Sometimes you just forget Andrew Wiggins is on the court and he skilled/athletic enough for that not to ever happen but …"

Andrew Wiggins
Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) and Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reach for a loose ball in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

@Drodeci_: "If Andrew Wiggins could play %15 percent better this would be a semi good series"

@cgram23: "Andrew Wiggins has done nothing since the 1Q and Herro is nowhere to be found"

@MatthewASoprano: "Andrew Wiggins scored 0 points in the 3rd quarter #WigginsWatch"

Andrew Wiggins
Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

The Heat are now down 0-1 in the series.

Game 2 will be on Wednesday night (also in Ohio).

Wiggins is in his first season playing for the Heat.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.