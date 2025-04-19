NBA World Reacts To Andrew Wiggins' Performance In Heat-Hawks Game
Andrew Wiggins played 43 minutes against the Hawks.
On Friday night, the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks (in overtime) by a score of 123-114.
The Heat will now advance to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Andrew Wiggins finished with 20 points, eight rebound and eight assists while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Via StatMuse: "Andrew Wiggins vs Atlanta:
20 PTS
8 REB
6 AST
His first 20/5/5 game as a Heat."
Real Sports: "Andrew Wiggins is underrated…"
@gracesporttakes: "Miami Heat getting Andrew Wiggins was such a good move"
@wigginsmuse_22: "Andrew Wiggins tonight
20 PTS
8 REB
8 AST
47.1%
HEAT WILL ADVANCE TO THE PLAYOFFS"
