NBA World Reacts To Anthony Davis' Performance In Hawks-Mavs Game

Anthony Davis played 30 minutes against the Hawks.

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Atlanta Hawks (at home).

The Mavs won by a score of 120-118.

Anthony Davis finished the win with 34 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and five blocks while shooting 14/23 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes.

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

NBA: "ANTHONY DAVIS WINS IT FOR DALLAS IN THE FINAL SECONDS

HITS THE FLOATER OVER TOUGH COVERAGE TO SECURE IT!!"

Skip Bayless: "Hmmm. Anthony Davis, 34 and 15 tonight with 5 blocks, one a late game-saver, then with 3 seconds left he hit the game-winner from 10 feet as the Mavs won their 5th in the last 7. You Mavs fan sure the Lakers "stole" Luka?"

Bleacher Report: "AD NASTY LOB 😤🔥

BROW WAS HYPED."

@All_Things_Mavs: "Anthony Davis is doing everything he can

He needs some help

Badly"

Landon Thomas: "This is the loudest the AAC has been since AD's first game with the Mavs...

Anthony Davis is very very good."

Nick Angstadt: "Anthony Davis has been incredible tonight."

Christian Clark: "Anthony Davis: 28 points (11-17 FG), 11 rebounds, 4 blocks through three quarters. Most he's scored as a Maverick."

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Noah Weber: "Anthony Davis can't be stopped tonight."

@NationMffl: "Anthony Davis is definitely starting to look more comfortable on the floor…"

@SOULbeautifulme: "Anthony Davis is hooping 32pts, 13rebs & 4blks

I miss AD on the Lakers … just happy to see my boy back on the court & haters can STFU"

NBA Fantasy: "Anthony Davis gets to 63 FPTs early in 4Q

32 PTS
13 REB
5 BLK"

The Mavs are now 38-39 in 77 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

