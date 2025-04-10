NBA World Reacts To Anthony Davis' Performance In Lakers-Mavs Game
On Wednesday night, Anthony Davis went up against his former team for the firs time when the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Mavs lost by a score of 112-97
Anthony Davis finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Skip Bayless: "COME ON, AD. SNAP OUT OF IT. Get MAD. SHOW SOME PASSION, SOME URGENCY."
@JustRyCole: "Anthony Davis has to let go playing PF.
He just has to."
@realapp_: "Anthony Davis in the first half:
4 PTS
4 REB
4 AST
40% FG"
@TheMisterMarcus: "Anthony Davis doing nothing to justify the trade. Love it. 😂"
@All_Things_Mavs: "Anthony Davis isn’t contesting anything down low
It’s pathetic"
@Klutch_23: "I didn’t expect Anthony Davis to be this lackluster. I’m kinda hoping he plays better so the slander won’t come his way."
@LakersLead: "ANTHONY DAVIS TONIGHT
33 minutes
13 points
11 rebounds
6 assists
5/13 FG
WE MISS YOU"
@FollowFade: "Anthony Davis , typical
no show, in a big game"
@Boweman55: "anthony davis is playing like the version of luka doncic that nico harrison leaked to the media"
@Skip2MyJays: "Luka Doncic - 45 points
Anthony Davis - 13 points
Nico Harrison - still employed"
The Mavs dropped to 38-42, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.