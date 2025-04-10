Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Anthony Davis' Performance In Lakers-Mavs Game

Anthony Davis played 33 minutes against the Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) knocks the ball away from Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, Anthony Davis went up against his former team for the firs time when the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Mavs lost by a score of 112-97

Anthony Davis finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to pass the ball by Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Skip Bayless: "COME ON, AD. SNAP OUT OF IT. Get MAD. SHOW SOME PASSION, SOME URGENCY."

@JustRyCole: "Anthony Davis has to let go playing PF.

He just has to."

@realapp_: "Anthony Davis in the first half:

4 PTS
4 REB
4 AST
40% FG"

@TheMisterMarcus: "Anthony Davis doing nothing to justify the trade. Love it. 😂"

@All_Things_Mavs: "Anthony Davis isn’t contesting anything down low

It’s pathetic"

@Klutch_23: "I didn’t expect Anthony Davis to be this lackluster. I’m kinda hoping he plays better so the slander won’t come his way."

@LakersLead: "ANTHONY DAVIS TONIGHT
33 minutes
13 points
11 rebounds
6 assists
5/13 FG

WE MISS YOU"

@FollowFade: "Anthony Davis , typical
no show, in a big game"

@Boweman55: "anthony davis is playing like the version of luka doncic that nico harrison leaked to the media"

@Skip2MyJays: "Luka Doncic - 45 points
Anthony Davis - 13 points

Nico Harrison - still employed"

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) makes a jump shot over Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavs dropped to 38-42, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Ben Stinar
Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.