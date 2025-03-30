NBA World Reacts To Anthony Davis' Performance In Mavs-Bulls Game
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Bulls in Chicago.
The Mavs won by a score of 120-119.
Anthony Davis finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/23 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 30 minutes.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@All_Things_Mavs: "ANTHONY DAVIS
TOO BIG
TOO STRONG"
Mike Curtis: "The Mavs say Anthony Davis just became the 25th player in NBA history to record 1,800 blocks. He also became the 11th player in league history to record 18,000 points and 1,800 blocks."
Bobby Marks: "Dallas is now 4-0 when Anthony Davis plays.
They move into 9th place in the West."
@Ball_InMyHand: "Anthony Davis and these jumpers. Basically a turnover to the Bulls at this point"
@HorizonAllGo: "I will never get tired of watching Anthony Marshon Davis play the game of basketball."
@Glenjr1988: "Anthony Davis gotta relax. That dunk attempt from the dotted line was risky with his injury."
Dallas Mavericks: "Block 1,800 for AD's career 💪"
@ItsJustRise: "Anthony Davis is officially washed"
@aaashleyy: "I can’t understand for the life of me why Anthony Davis earned an NBA Top 75 spot and Klay Thompson got snubbed. Because the way Klay is carrying this team is just👌🏽"
@tpinsonformvp: "no one has said anything about anthony davis so far but i will say it hasn’t been too fun today"
@ChiTownHighligh: "Anthony Davis just ripped his jersey in his chest area in half at the break in the 2nd qrt, 7:27. He is visibly frustrated"
With the win, the Mavs improved to 37-38 in 75 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.