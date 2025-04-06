Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts To Anthony Davis' Performance In Mavs-Clippers Game

Anthony Davis played 27 minutes against the Clippers.

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the LA Clippers in California (for the second straight game).

The Mavs lost by a score of 135-104.

Anthony Davis finished the loss with 27 points, nine rebounds and one steal while shooting 8/19 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Nick Angstadt: "Having Anthony Davis to defend the rim is unlike anything Dallas has had since they had Tyson Chandler, but maybe not even then."

@MavsMuse: "Anthony Davis tonight

27 PTS
9 REB
8-19 FG
10-13 FT

5-2 now as a Maverick"

@NationMffl: "Anthony Davis truly is the best two-way player in the NBA."

Mike Curtis: "Anthony Davis said "I'm fine" when asked about his moment on the court in the third quarter after he was fouled by Ivica Zubac."

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) matches up against Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25, left) during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

@HoodieBev: "Anthony Davis got the best whistle I’ve ever seen lmaoo"

@SanfordKelly: "The Dallas Mavericks are not a threat without Kyrie Irving. Anthony Davis has no help right now."

@BrianTsabadi: "Anthony Davis is giving Dallas less than what Austin Reaves is giving the Lakers."

Mark Medina: "Despite taking a shot in the midsection against the Clippers, Anthony Davis said he came out physically just fine."

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 38-41 in 79 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and have lost two in a row).

