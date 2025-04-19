NBA World Reacts To Anthony Davis' Performance In Mavs-Grizzlies Game
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Grizzlies (in Memphis) by a score of 120-106.
The Mavs have now been eliminated from the postseason (and the Grizzlies will advance to the NBA playoffs).
Anthony Davis finished with 40 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 16/29 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Skip Bayless: "AD injured … AGAIN. Such monster talent on both ends. So egg-shell fragile. Last couple of seasons stayed pretty healthy - by his standards. But he got traded for Luka and just fell apart - maybe even pulled his psyche. At least he’s gutting it out now."
@TheDunkCentral: "Anthony Davis tonight:
40 points
9 rebounds
2 assists
55% FG
Left it all out there…"
@MavsMuse: "Anthony Davis came back from injury when he was told not to and absolutely balled out tonight.
He may be here on awful circumstances, but he truly is tough asf and a star."
Real Sports: "Anthony Davis becomes the 4th player to ever score 40+ PTS in a play-in game."
@AD3muse: "Anthony Davis tonight:
40 PTS
9 REB
2 AST
1 STL
1 BLK
55% FG
Proud to say he gave it his all out there ❤️"
Real Sports: "Anthony Davis nearly scored half of the Mavericks points in the first half 😳"
Rob Perez: "I have to imagine playing point guard is not what Anthony Davis had in mind when he said he doesn't want to be a 5 anymore."
Law Murray: "at least Mavericks are getting a head start on understanding that having Anthony Davis on your team does not guarantee a strong, or even average defense"
StatMuse: "Anthony Davis in 10 games as a Mav:
40 PTS | 9 REB
23 PTS | 13 REB | 10 AST | 7 BLK
13 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST
27 PTS | 9 REB
34 PTS | 15 REB | 5 BLK
12 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST
18 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST
15 PTS | 7 REB
12 PTS | 6 REB
26 PTS | 16 REB | 7 AST | 3 BLK"
@iam_johnw: "Nico Harrison face as Anthony Davis leaves the game with an injury lmao I’m crying"
Davis has played 13 years for the Pelicans, Lakers and Mavs.