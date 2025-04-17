NBA World Reacts To Anthony Davis' Performance In Mavs-Kings Game
On Wednesday evening, Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings (in the play-in tournament) by a score of 120-106.
Davis finished the win with 27 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks while shooting 9/23 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Legion Hoops: "Anthony Davis is still undefeated in the Play-In Tournament. 4-0 🔥🔥"
Skip Bayless: "AD shot it poorly but still wound up with 27 & 9 with 3 blocks and was a FORCE on defense - which wins championships."
Ball Don't Stop: "Anthony Davis arguably a top five power forward of all-time. Versatile as it gets."
@mikebtrippin: "Anthony Davis deserves hella credit because the organization wanted him to sit out rest of the season but he refused now his team about to be in the playoffs 💯"
MavsMuse: "Anthony Davis tonight
27 PTS
9 REB
3 BLK
1 STL
3-6 3P
W
— Undefeated in Mavs postseason play"
Nick Angstadt: "Boos are raining down as Anthony Davis hits a 3 to hive Dallas a 20-point lead.
Hard to tell who they're booing."
@AD3muse: "Anthony Davis is now 5-0 vs Domantas Sabonis this season."
Steve Jones Jr.: "Dallas goes back to inverted P&R, Klay Thompson screening for Anthony Davis, no show, no switch AD drives into a lob for Lively."
FanDuel Sportsbook: "Anthony Davis put in work tonight 💪
27 PTS and the W for the Mavericks 😤"
The Mavs will now face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night (in Tennessee).
Whoever wins that game will advance to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference (and face off against the OKC Thunder).